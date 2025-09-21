Sunjay Kapur Death: Here's How Bee Sting Theory Behind Karisma's Ex-Husband's Demise Surfaced & Broke The Net

The sudden demise of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, ex-husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, on June 12, 2025, sent shockwaves across business and entertainment circles. Author and columnist Suhel Seth was the first person who took to X to confirm the incident, following which, speculations over the reason behind the incident started doing the rounds.

Initial reports suggested that Kapur's death was triggered by a bee sting or allergic reaction during a polo match, leading to choking or anaphylaxis followed by cardiac arrest. The unverified claim almost cinematic in nature went viral in no time. Some reports even speculated that he had swallowed a bee, leading to fatal consequences, though these remained unverified in medical terms at the time.

However, weeks later, the Surrey Coroner's report put the theory to rest by confirming that Kapur died of natural causes, a sudden heart attack, with contributing factors being left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH), i.e., thickening of the heart's left ventricle and ischemic heart disease. There was no medical evidence of a bee sting or any allergic reaction.

What makes the story unsettling is how quickly and consistently the bee explanation circulated, coinciding with a flurry of corporate decisions and subtle family maneuvers. Names and profiles were quietly changed, boardroom powers shifted and media narratives seemed carefully curated prompting questions about who was behind the bee sting story?

Rumors naturally swirl after a high-profile death, but the speed and uniformity with which this theory spread points to something more calculated than mere chance.

The aftermath only deepened the intrigue: rapid-fire board decisions, urgent legal notices and subtle online changes that did not go unnoticed. Priya Sachdev Kapur altered her profile to "Priya Sunjay Kapur," though a possible coincidence, but rarely random in moments of grief.

However, amid the swirl of speculation and corporate maneuvering, Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor's children have found themselves at the centre of a high-stakes inheritance battle. With their father's will under scrutiny and the estate's vast value at stake, the fight is about ensuring transparency, fairness, and their rightful place in their father's legacy.