Sunjay Kapur Property Dispute: Priya Sachdev Vs Karisma Kapoor Kids; Former Fires Back; 'Not Left On Streets'

Sunjay Kapur Property Dispute Latest Update: The property dispute surrounding industrialist Sunjay Kapur is heating up by the day. Nearly three months after his unexpected death, the stakes have soared as Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, moved the Delhi High Court, demanding their rightful share of their late father's assets. Legal theatre has now taken a center stage in this gripping saga.

The children, represented by their mother Karisma Kapoor, are targeting a will that reportedly leaves everything to Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's third wife, prompting accusations of forgery and manipulation. Amidst the ongoing family drama, Sunjay's last lawfully wedded wife, Priya, has counterattacked her stepkids' claims.

Sunjay Kapur Property Dispute: Late Businessman's Mother Challenges Will

The inheritance dispute over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur has rapidly descended into a full-blown family feud, made even more dramatic by fresh revelations. Just three months after Kapur's sudden death, the battle intensified when his mother, Rani Kapur, officially challenged the legitimacy of his will, reportedly favoring his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The escalating tension has now reached the halls of the Delhi High Court, where legal teams are set to clash over control of an estate worth an estimated ₹30,000 crore.

During the court hearing on Wednesday, Rani Kapur said (through her attorney), as reported by Bar and Bench. "Today, I have nothing. I have written at least 15 emails asking about the will, what are the documents? Not a word has been shared. I have been told that my emails have been compromised. There is something incredibly unholy. Rs 10,000 crore worth of assets should have been mine. I am 80-year-old. Mother, her vested interest goes into trust. All gone. I am nowhere. Ms Sachdeva (Priya) comes in, within three months of her getting married, everything goes? My son today leaves me with not a roof on my head. (sic)"

Priya Sachdev vs Karisma Kapoor's Kids: Sunjay Kapur's Third Wife Counterattacks Stepkids' Claims In Rs 30,000 Cr Asset Feud

The ongoing legal feud over the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate has taken a sharp turn. After being accused by Karisma Kapoor's children of forging their father's will, Priya Sachdev Kapur-the late businessman's widow-has hit back hard in court with a strong counterclaim.

In her official response filed in the Delhi High Court, Priya revealed that assets worth ₹19,000 crore have already been transferred to Kiaan and Samaira, the children of Sunjay and Karisma. The disclosure has added an explosive new twist to what is already one of the most high-profile inheritance disputes in recent memory.

Priya's legal team questioned, "All this crying and weeping that is going on, just six days before the suit, the plaintiffs received Rs 1900 crore from the trust. What more do they want?" Her team further contended, "Please have some sympathy for the soul of the deceased. I (Priya) have a 6-year-old child... You (Karisma) were nowhere to be seen for the last 15 years." Apparently, as claimed by Priya's legal team, Karisma Kapoor's children, Kiaan (15) and Samaira (20), were given assets from the family trust (referring to their family trust - Rani Kapur) a couple of days before they had filed the suit and hence the suit was non-maintainable.