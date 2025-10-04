Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Claims Priya Sachdev ‘Ruined’ Karisma Kapoor’s Marriage In Shocking Revelation

The passing of Sunjay Kapur has led to a family dispute, with accusations from his sister, Mandira Kapur Smith, targeting his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, over marriage breakdown and inheritance issues.

The Kapur family is embroiled in a dispute following the death of Sunjay Kapur, an industrialist and former husband of actress Karisma Kapoor. His sister, Mandira Kapur Smith, has accused Priya Sachdev Kapur, Sunjay's third wife, of causing the breakdown of his marriage to Karisma. This accusation comes amid reports of a significant inheritance conflict within the family.

Mandira shared her thoughts in an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani. She recalled noticing her brother's growing closeness with Priya and expressed her disapproval. "I had known about them (Priya and Sunjay) since they met on that flight, and I wasn't happy about it," she said. Mandira believed that Karisma and Sunjay were in a good place before Priya's involvement.

Family Disapproval

Mandira revealed that their late father was firmly against Sunjay's relationship with Priya. "Dad was totally against Priya," she stated. He had made it clear that he did not want Sunjay to marry Priya or have children with her. The family did not support the relationship, and Mandira admitted she only stood by her brother out of love.

She further disclosed that both she and her sister chose not to attend Sunjay and Priya's wedding in 2017. Their father's words weighed heavily on them: "Do not get married and do not have kids." This decision reflected their family's stance on the matter.

Regrets Over Friendship

Reflecting on past events, Mandira expressed regret for not supporting Karisma during those challenging times. "We weren't actually talking then… I think she was upset with me, and I don't blame her," she confessed. Karisma had been her best friend, and Mandira wished she had stood by her side.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on 12 June 2025 due to a tragic incident at Windsor's Guards Polo Club during the Queen's Cup semi-final match. He accidentally swallowed a bee, which stung him in the mouth or throat, triggering a severe allergic reaction that led to a fatal heart attack at age 53.

Sunjay's Family Legacy

Sunjay is survived by his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, whom he married in 2017, and their son Azarias Kapur, born in December 2018. He also leaves behind two children from his previous marriage to Karisma Kapoor: Samaira Kapur, aged 20, and Kiaan Raj Kapur, aged 14.

The ongoing family feud highlights deep-rooted tensions within the Kapur family following Sunjay's death. As they navigate this difficult period, unresolved issues from the past continue to surface.