Sunjay Kapur Will Dispute: Karisma’s Kids VS Priya Sachdev, Court Urged For Confidentiality, What Happened?

Sunjay Kapur's Case: Ever since the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, there has been ongoing speculation about the distribution of his wealth. Recently, a fresh controversy has emerged surrounding a fortune worth Rs. 30,000 crore. His ex-wife, Karisma Kapoor, along with their children, Samaira and Kiaan, has approached the court, accusing his third wife, Priya Sachdev, of withholding crucial information related to the estate. As the legal battle unfolds, new developments continue to surface in the high-profile property dispute that has captured public attention.

Sunjay Kapur's Case Update: Priya Sachdev's Advocate Urges For Confidentiality

As per ANI's report, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar who is appearing for Priya Kapur (Sachdev) has urged for confidentiality in Delhi High Court, claiming that the documents presented are "sensitive." As per the reports, the Senior Advocate has suggested Delhi High Court create a mechanism to "protect disclosures from the public domain."

As Priya's lawyer made the demand, Karisma Kapoor's children's advocate Jethmalani resisted it "questioning the need for confidentiality." He said, "My client is an inheritor. We must know what has been left out." The senior advocate further urged to dismiss the confidentiality.

As per the recent report, the Delhi High Court has asked Priya Kapur Sachdev to file a list of assets in a sealed file and asked to share a copy of the will with Rani Kapur, Sunjay Kapur's mother. Amid the entire process, both Priya and Karisma's children's counsels assured that the matter was not leaked to the media.

Sunjay Kapur's sudden death on June 12, 2025, stunned both the business and social circles. The industrialist and polo enthusiast was in the midst of a match at the prestigious Guards Polo Club in Windsor when tragedy struck. What seemed like just another spirited game turned fatal when he collapsed on the field. His chilling final words, "I have swallowed something", hinted at a freak incident. Reports later suggested he may have inhaled or swallowed a bee, triggering a severe allergic reaction that led to cardiac arrest. Despite immediate medical attention, Sunjay could not be revived.