Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani Kapur Demands Probe Into His 'Mysterious' UK Death, Files Formal Complaint

The unexpected death of Sunjay Kapur, a businessman and former spouse of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, has drawn international attention and legal scrutiny. His sudden passing in London has led his mother, Rani Kapur, to demand an official investigation by UK authorities. Rani, who once chaired Sona Comstar, has filed a criminal complaint in the UK, seeking clarity on what she terms the "mysterious" circumstances surrounding her son's death.

According to ANI reports, the complaint questions the events leading up to Sunjay's demise and urges British law enforcement to act swiftly. A family source expressed deep concern over Sunjay's death and confirmed that they have called for immediate intervention by UK authorities to uncover the truth. The case has also caught the attention of US officials since Sunjay was a US national.

International Involvement in Investigation

The involvement of both British and American authorities gives this case an international dimension. On July 29, Rani Kapur broke her silence in an interaction with ANI. She voiced concerns about the future of Sona Comstar, a company she co-founded with her late husband. "I still don't know what happened to my son. I'm old now. I need closure before I go," she said.

Last month, Rani had already raised suspicions regarding Sunjay's sudden death. She wrote to Sona Comstar requesting a delay in their annual general meeting due to unanswered questions surrounding her son's passing. "On June 12, my son Mr. Sunjay Kapur tragically passed away under highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances in the United Kingdom," she reportedly stated.

Concerns Over Company Affairs

Rani expressed frustration over not receiving any answers or documents explaining the incident beyond media reports. While mourning, she alleged that some individuals are attempting to usurp the family's legacy without her consent for changes within Sona group companies' board.

She further claimed being denied access to her accounts and felt left at the mercy of a select few for survival after losing her only son less than a month ago. According to News 18 reports, Rani also mentioned being coerced into signing documents she hadn't read or understood.

Details Surrounding Sunjay's Death

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12 following a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. As per ANI reports, he accidentally swallowed a bee during play which lodged in his throat causing irritation and panic leading ultimately to cardiac arrest.

Despite efforts made on-site to revive him after this medical emergency occurred unexpectedly during polo playtime; unfortunately he succumbed instantly leaving behind wife Priya Sachdev along with their son Azarias born December 2018 as well as two children from previous marriage with Karisma - Samaira Kapoor & Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

This tragic event continues drawing significant attention globally due its complex nature involving multiple jurisdictions seeking justice resolution amidst ongoing investigations into mysterious circumstances surrounding untimely demise beloved family member business leader alike.