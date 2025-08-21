Sunjay's Sister Mandhira Alleges Priya Sachdev Made Rani Kapur Sign Legal Papers Alone Amid Property Dispute

After Sunjay Kapur's death, his sister Mandhira raises concerns over the legality of documents signed by their mother amid family disputes over the business legacy.

Following the sudden death of Sunjay Kapur, a prominent business figure and chairman of Sona Comstar, at 53 due to cardiac arrest in June, disputes have emerged over his family's business empire. His sister, Mandhira Kapur, has voiced concerns about their mother being isolated and coerced into signing legal documents by several individuals, including Sunjay's wife, Priya Sachdev.

Mandhira shared with Republic that during a 13-day period after Sunjay's passing, her mother was made to sign papers behind closed doors on two occasions. "I was standing at the door banging on it. She was grieving," Mandhira said. Despite her efforts to intervene, her mother signed the documents without knowing their contents.

Legal Battles and Family Ties

Mandhira explained that there were two doors separating her from her mother during these incidents. Her mother later expressed uncertainty about what she had signed. "We've been asking and getting no response. So, what are you hiding from us?" Mandhira questioned. She believes the truth will eventually surface regarding these mysterious documents.

Although Mandhira has not directly communicated with Priya Sachdev, her mother attempted to obtain the signed papers from Priya, who assured them they would be sent. However, they have yet to receive any documents. Mandhira mentioned that they were informed Priya's email is compromised, preventing them from sending anything.

Family Dynamics and Business Legacy

Despite past estrangement from her brother Sunjay, Mandhira has stepped in to support her mother during this challenging time. She emphasized their long-standing family bond: "We had a fight between a brother and a sister. But it doesn't take away the 40+ years before that." She questioned others' claims over their family legacy.

Addressing rumours about her motives for returning amid inheritance disputes, Mandhira denied seeking financial gain due to personal business struggles. "Who once said my business isn't doing well? I'm not fighting for inheritance but for legacy," she stated. Mandhira stressed the emotional connection to their family brand beyond its monetary value.

The Role of Priya Sachdev

Currently serving as a Non-Executive Director at Sona Comstar, Priya Sachdev's involvement in these legal matters remains under scrutiny by Mandhira and her mother. The lack of transparency surrounding the signed papers continues to fuel tensions within the family as they seek clarity on the situation.

The unfolding events highlight complex dynamics within the Kapur family following Sunjay's untimely death. As legal battles persist over control of their business empire, questions linger about the circumstances surrounding their mother's signing of crucial documents.