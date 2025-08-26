Sunny Leone Reunites with Vikram Bhatt For A New Project; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Sunny Leone and celebrated filmmaker Vikram Bhatt are joining forces once again, and fans couldn't be more thrilled.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared a candid picture with the director, expressing her excitement about working together, captioning it as a pleasure to collaborate again.

This isn't the first time the two have worked together. Sunny previously collaborated with Vikram Bhatt on projects like Anamika, the gripping web series that kept audiences hooked, and Beiimaan Love, where she showcased her versatility as an actor. These collaborations have proven to be memorable, further solidifying Sunny's position as a talented performer in the industry.

With this new project now in the works, anticipation is at an all-time high. Fans are eager to see what Sunny Leone and Vikram Bhatt will bring to the screen this time, making this reunion one of the most talked-about moments in recent times.