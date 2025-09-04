Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Dharma Productions Brings Back Sonu Nigam’s Timeless Magic With Bijuria

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Update: After delivering a socially powerful narrative with Dhadak 2, Dharma Productions has switched gears to pure entertainment with its upcoming family rom-com, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Headlined by Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, the film is already making waves - thanks to its recently released song, Bijuria.

The track dropped yesterday and instantly created a stir online. With Varun flaunting his high-energy dance moves and Janhvi raising the glam quotient, the visuals are a treat. But what truly sets Bijuria apart is the choice to retain the original voice of Sonu Nigam, ensuring that the magic of the classic remains untouched.

For the uninitiated, Bijuria first came out in 1999 as part of Sonu Nigam's album Mausam, and it was nothing short of a phenomenon back then. Now, 26 years later, Dharma has given the song a new lease of life. Recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, the track balances nostalgia with freshness, appealing to both long-time fans and a new generation of listeners.

Unlike many remixes that lose the soul of the original, this rendition of Bijuria is rooted in authenticity. By keeping Sonu Nigam's voice at the heart of the track, Dharma Productions proves that iconic voices never fade, they only grow stronger with time. The move has struck the right chord, bringing together audiences across age groups.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-written with Ishita Moitra, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari promises a rollercoaster of romance, laughter, and family drama. The film is all set to light up the big screens on October 2, 2025.