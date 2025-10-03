Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Ending Explained: Sunny Ends Up With Ananya Or Tulsi? Know What Happens

**Spoiler Alert**

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Ending Explained: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari hit theaters on October 2, 2025, and with the weekend just around the corner, fans are buzzing with excitement to catch the film. If you haven't watched it yet, consider this your spoiler alert, you might want to skip this article for now. But for those who've already seen Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and found themselves puzzled by the ending, don't worry, we've got you covered. Curious to know who Sunny and Ananya end up with? Let's break down the film's conclusion and clear up the confusion. Keep reading for the full ending explained.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Ending Explained

Did Sunny Win Back Ananya In The End?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a love story that has so far received pretty good reviews from the viewers. The movie is entertaining and fun film to watch. In the movie, we see that after Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) ditches Sunny (Varun Dhawan), he, along with Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor), goes on a mission to break their exes' marriage. To note, Tulsi's ex, Vikram (Rohit Saraf), is getting married to Sunny's ex, Ananya, in the movie. As they try making their exs jealous, Sunny gets confused between Ananya and Tulsi. In the end, Sunny succeeds in making Ananya jealous. She calls off the wedding with Vikram. But then comes the major twist when Sunny confesses to falling in love with Tulsi.

Did Sunny Marry Tulsi In The End?

Sunny is left heartbroken to see Vikram proposing to Tulsi, since he now has a feeling for her. Well, the climax is that Tulsi did not accept Vikram's proposal. Does that mean she said yes to Sunny? Did Sunny and Tulsi end up together? Well, that would be a spoiler if we spill it out for you. So, it's better for you to watch the movie and get to know yourself.

