Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari First Review: Varun-Janhvi’s Film Is A Time Pass Film But The Comedy Drama Is….



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari First Review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are coming up with their much awaited Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Toutede to be a romantic comedy, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed and written by Shashank Khaitan, ans is one of the year's most anticipated releases. Interestingly, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Varun after their previous project Bawaal which had opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

In addition to Varun and Janhvi, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in the lead. Supporting roles are played by Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi who have also created a buzz through the trailer. The film's storyline centres on two strangers who team up to rekindle past romances with their respective partners. This leads to a series of comedic mishaps as love blossoms in an adorable way. While the peppy songs are already leading the charts, we have got our hands on the first review of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari First Review

As per a viral tweet, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a time pass film. Yes! The tweet gave the movie a 3 star rating and stated that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is "a One-Time-Watchable Comedy drama movie".

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar Advance Booking

Meanwhile, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi has received an average response in terms of advance booking and minted Rs 1.55cr with the sale of over 40 thousand tickets until 6 pm today.

Meanwhile, talking to India Today about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan stated, "We don't make any promises about changing your life with this film. But what we do promise is that we will change your mood. This is not a preachy film or something where we're giving gyan (advice). It's about going back to the time when you'd watch a movie and walk out with a big smile. It's a very happy-go-lucky film and something that is needed in today's time".