Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Prediction: How Film Will Perform At Box Office? Astrologer Ashutosh Predicts

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Prediction: Renowned astrologer, numerologist, and healer Ashutosh Clairvoyant has shared his predictions for the much-anticipated romantic family entertainer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, releasing on 2nd October 2025, coinciding with the Dussehra festival.

According to Ashutosh, the film's release date is both an opportunity and a challenge. "Festivals like Dussehra naturally create a positive energy-families are together, audiences are in the mood to step out, and cinemas experience higher footfalls. This gives the film an environment conducive to success. But with festive releases also comes higher expectations, as audiences inevitably compare it with other big releases around the same time," he explained.

The astrologer believes the movie has strong potential, thanks to its star power, festive release timing, and appealing family-rom-com genre. However, he emphasized that the ultimate outcome will hinge on three factors: content strength, marketing execution, and word-of-mouth.

"From what I sense, the film has the ingredients to be a moderate to solid hit. If reviews and audience love align, it could go beyond expectations and emerge as one of the most well-liked family rom-coms of 2025," Ashutosh predicted.

From a clairvoyant perspective, Ashutosh highlighted that the emotional core of the film-its heartfelt scenes and songs-will resonate most with audiences, even more than any large-scale spectacle. "I see visually vibrant frames, colorful wedding sequences, comedic conflicts that transform into emotional turning points. Midway, there will be a dramatic resolution of misunderstandings between the leads, which will leave a lasting impact," he revealed.

He also noted that the movie is likely to connect more with tier-2 and tier-3 cities and family audiences, rather than relying solely on metro multiplex crowds. Additionally, the film's music and dance sequences may gain traction on social media through reels and snippets, boosting its overall reach.