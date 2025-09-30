Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Early REVIEW: Is Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor's Film Worth Watching?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar early review: Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is gearing up for a comeback with a new film after the lacklustre performance of Dhadak 2 and Homebound. The upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in leading roles.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film features an ensemble cast. Varun Dhawan plays Sunny Sanskari, while Janhvi Kapoor takes on the role of Tulsi Kumari. Sanya Malhotra portrays Ananya, and Rohit Saraf is Vikram. Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul also appear in supporting roles.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari EARLY REVIEW: IS FILM WORTH WATCHING?

The romantic comedy promises laughter and love with a whirlwind of hilarious chaos. It follows two former lovers, Sunny and Tulsi, who pretend to be a couple to sabotage their exes' weddings. Amidst playful deceptions and comic mix-ups, they find themselves genuinely falling for each other.

The story begins when Sunny's proposal to his girlfriend Ananya is turned down as she prioritises her career. Shortly after, Ananya announces her engagement to Vikram. To stir jealousy and disrupt their exes' lives, Sunny teams up with Tulsi Kumari, Vikram's childhood sweetheart.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is certified "UA 13+" by CBFC with a runtime of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Is the film worth watching? Initial (early) reviews indicate that Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film is a masala entertainer.

CineHub's X handle tweeted, "VARUN DHAWAN BACK IN HIS OG FORM !! Can't wait to watch the film." The report indicates that Varun Dhawan is back in his original form like the days of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Bookings Now Open

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari after its trailer and songs captured attention nationwide. The chemistry between the lead actors looks promising, leaving audiences excited to watch it on the big screen.

Advance bookings for the film are now open, with fans rushing to secure their seats. For those planning to book tickets online via platforms like BookMyShow or Paytm, there are guides available to ensure a smooth booking experience.

The pretend romance between Sunny and Tulsi leads to a series of humorous situations. As they navigate these comedic scenarios together, an unexpected genuine romance blossoms between them.