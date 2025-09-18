Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Song Out: Guru Randhawa, Varun Dhawan, & Janhvi Bring A ‘‘PERFECT’’ Music Album

National, 18th September 2025: Guru Randhawa has kept his fans on the edge of their seats for a week about an upcoming collaboration with a Bollywood film, and now the wait is finally over! The pop sensation, along with the team, has just dropped his latest track, "PERFECT", a vibrant addition to the highly anticipated album of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Featuring the star power of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Guru Randhawa himself, "'PERFECT'" amps up the energy with their infectious chemistry and dynamic screen presence.

Sung by Guru Randhawa, "PERFECT'' brings his signature flair into the colourful world of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. With music and lyrics by Guru Randhawa, Gill Machhrai, and Rony Ajnali, and produced by Dilmaan, the track delivers an irresistible blend of rhythm and energy.

Varun Dhawan's charismatic screen presence and Janhvi Kapoor's captivating moves elevate the song, 'PERFECT'ly matching its vibrant vibe.

Guru Randhawa expressed his excitement about the track, saying, "PERFECT" is all about good vibes! It's fresh, fun, and packed with an energy that instantly lifts your mood and gets you moving. The beats are infectious, and the rhythm has that playful swing that makes it impossible not to groove. With Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor bringing their energy to the dance floor, it adds the 'PERFECT' touch, making the song even more special. I'm sure the fans will absolutely love it, stream it nonstop, and make it yet another chartbuster!"

Varun Dhawan added, "This is my fourth collaboration with Guru. I've known him for a long time, so when we met it was just a casual catch-up. But then he played 'PERFECT' for me, and I instantly felt it was the right song for our film. I called Shashank straight away and told him, 'We have to have this!'.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared, "Guru has created something so catchy and full of life, and dancing to it with Varun was an absolute blast. 'PERFECT' has this playful, high-energy vibe that adds to the fun spirit of the film - the minute you hear it, it makes you want to move. I hope audiences feel the same excitement we did while bringing it to life."

With 'PERFECT', the album of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari continues to raise the bar, offering audiences one hit after another. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul, amongst a stellar cast Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.