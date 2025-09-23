Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Song: Sachet-Parampara Weave Romance & Melody With ‘Tu Hai Meri’ Track

National, 23rd September 2025: After foot-tapping chartbusters like Bijuria, Panwadi, and PERFECT, the latest release from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari takes a gentler, more heartfelt route. 'Tu Hai Meri' a romantic melody, celebrates love with grace and depth. Featuring the much-loved on-screen pairs Varun Dhawan - Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf - Sanya Malhotra. The video offers a visual treat packed with chemistry, charm, and classic Bollywood romance. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on Dussehra, October 2, 2025.

Composed and sung by the celebrated duo Sachet-Parampara, with heartfelt lyrics by Kausar Munir, 'Tu Hai Meri' is an enchanting fusion of soul and simplicity. The track beautifully weaves together tenderness and passion, serving as the ideal musical canvas for the on-screen romance in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor shared, "Tu Hai Meri captures those delicate moments that speak louder than words. It's the kind of song that lingers in your heart. I can see people playing it on repeat when they're in love."

Rohit Saraf shared, "For me, Tu Hai Meri is that classic Bollywood love song we've all grown up admiring, filled with innocence and honesty. The first time I heard it, I instantly felt like this is a track you'd listen to on loop while thinking of someone you can't get out of your head. Performing it was magical, and I can't wait to see audiences connect to that same emotion."

Talking about Tu Hai Meri, Sachet Tandon shared, "Tu Hai Meri is very close to our hearts. It's not just a song, it's an emotion. When we sat down to compose it, we wanted to capture the feeling of being so deeply in love that the world fades away. The lyrics, the melody, everything is about two people who become each other's entire universe. Singing it gave us goosebumps, and we hope the audiences feel that same magic when they hear it."

Parampara Tandon added, "Love songs live forever, and we wanted Tu Hai Meri to have that timeless quality. We've poured all our emotions into it - every note, every pause, every word is meant to take you on a journey of love. It's the kind of track that makes you smile without realizing, that makes you think of someone special instantly. For us, this is one of those songs that will stay with people long after the film ends."

Sachet Parampara continued, "This song is special for us because of the many firsts it represents. It's our first-ever collaboration with Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Azeem Dayani, Sony Music, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra. This experience has indeed been one of the most special ones we've had while creating music for a film."

Kausar Munir shared, "Tu Hai Meri' is a journey into the quiet, intimate moments of love.

The kind that often go unnoticed but stay with you forever. The words reflect this closeness two people feel for each other, and celebrate the melody that Sachet-Parampara have so beautifully created. It's a song that I hope will make listeners feel both drawn in and swept away by love."

With this romantic ballad, the makers continue to prove that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is not just a film but a musical extravaganza that has something for everyone, celebration, drama, and now, an unforgettable love story.

Watch 'Tu Hai Meri' here: http://Smi.lnk.to/TuHaiMeri