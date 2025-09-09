Get Updates
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Song Teaser: Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Bring Festive Madness In 'Panwadi'

By
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Song Teaser

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has dropped the teaser of its much-awaited vibrant track Panwadi, and it's already buzzing with high-energy beats and a riot of colors. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, the teaser gives fans a glimpse of the full-blown Holi madness that's all set to take over playlists and parties this season.

Sung by powerhouses Khesarilal Yadav and Masoom Sharma, Panwadi bursts with unfiltered fun, youthful chemistry, and festive vibes. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, the track amps up the excitement around Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which hits theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film promises to be a colorful, musical rollercoaster that will have audiences celebrating long after the credits roll.

X