Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Rohit Saraf’s Entry Will Take You Back To Good-Old-Days Of SRK's K3G

The much-awaited teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is here, and the audiences have got a reason to watch it in the theatres. Starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, the teaser offers a peek into a humour-filled and lighthearted storyline. While Varun, Janhvi and Sanya steal the show with their quirk, Rohit Saraf delivers an unexpected surprise! With a fabulous entry, Rohit is transporting audiences to the good old days of Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Remember his entry shot in the film? Dressed in a full black suit, a trench coat, and running against the backdrop of a helicopter - Rohit Saraf brings back those days!

In the recently released teaser, the actor looks suave and dashing in a full black suit and aviators, walking in style against the backdrop of a helicopter. As soon as the teaser was released, the audiences couldn't help but stay hooked on his entry shot. His striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan has ignited positive chatter all across the internet. One user commented, "Let's go @rohitsaraf! The Entryyyyyy Omgg it's too amazing to watch! Full SRK Vibes," and another commented, "@rohitsaraf and his entry! K3G SRK Vibes." A comment also read, "Omggggg so so excited for this one!!! And WHAT AN ENTRYYYY ROOOO @rohitsaraf lessgooooo! Hoping that 2nd October comes runningggggg," and another read, "Rohit Saraf Dashing Entry With Helicopter >"

Going by the buzzing comments and a wave of excitement among the audiences, Rohit Saraf has added to the anticipation ahead of the film's release. The teaser also offers a glimpse into a frame featuring him with co-star Sanya Malhotra dancing together. Considering Rohit's screen presence from the first shot itself, it looks like the actor is sure to bring back the good old charm with romance, humour, heart, his signature charm and his elevated screen presence.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to release in theatres on 2nd October.