Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer First Review: Varun Dhawan Back In His 'OG' Era; Fans Go Wild

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dharmamovies

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar Trailer First Review: Dharma Productions is back with yet another vibrant entertainer - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari - and the buzz is undeniable. Starring the charismatic Varun Dhawan and the ever-charming Janhvi Kapoor, the film has already captured fans' attention with its colorful vibe, catchy music, and promising ensemble. Apart from Varun and Janhvi's electric chemistry, the film also features the dynamic duo Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, along with Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma, rounding out a star-studded, high-energy cast that's sure to deliver big-screen magic.

Fans are eagerly counting down the days for the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer, and the anticipation is sky-high. While the official drop is just around the corner, we've gotten our hands on an early review of the trailer - and trust us, it's going to send shockwaves of excitement through the fanbase.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (SSKTK) Trailer Launch Date, Venue

After the Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari teaser dropped, audiences were quick to label it as a "full paisa-vasool" family entertainer, packed with romance, humor, and classic Dharma drama. And then came the music - Bijuria, the first track from the film, quite literally broke the internet, setting the tone for what's shaping up to be one of the most talked-about albums of the year.

Following closely behind, the recently-released Panwadi song is already making waves and has secured a permanent spot on our Holi playlist - and yes, it's only September!

Fans are eagerly counting down the days for the Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer, and the excitement just hit a whole new level. Adding fuel to the frenzy, the much-awaited trailer is officially set to drop on September 15!

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, SSKTK trailer will be dropped on Monday (Sept 15) at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the starcast.

"The entire star cast of the film, that is Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi etc. are expected to be in attendance along with director Shashank Khaitan and producers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The trailer launch will be held in Mumbai and since the whole team will be present, it will be something to watch out for," a source informed the portal.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer First Review

According to the official Twitter page of CineHub, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer is bombastic, marking the return of 'OG Varun Dhawan'. The tweet read, "The TRAILER of #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari 🔥🔥🔥🧨🧨🧨🧨

The OG VARUN DHAWAN IS BACK💥🙏🏻 Wait for 15th September !!"

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Release Date: Box Office Clash With...?

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and bankrolled by Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 2, 2025, clashing with Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1.