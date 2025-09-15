Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Is All About Love, Laughter & The Magic Of Family Entertainment

The wait is finally over! The much-anticipated trailer of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been unveiled, and it's nothing short of a grand celebration of love, laughter, and the magic of family entertainment.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a big fat Indian wedding, the trailer gives audiences a peek into a world brimming with romance, comedy, and festive sparkle. With a shaadi setup at its heart, the film promises to bring back the timeless joy of the quintessential family entertainer.

The story unfolds with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Akshay Oberoi, and Maniesh Paul, ensuring a rollercoaster ride of romance, humor, and family fun. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, who is back to doing what he does best, the film blends emotions with effortless humor and charm.

Producer Karan Johar expressed his excitement, "At Dharma Productions, family entertainers are at the core of our storytelling DNA. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a film that celebrates togetherness, love, and laughter in the most festive way possible. The trailer is just a glimpse of the joy that awaits."

Speaking about the film, director Shashank Khaitan shared, "With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, I wanted to revisit the essence of cinema that brings families together in theatres. It's a story rooted in relationships and celebration, told with a lot of heart, music, and humor. I hope audiences find themselves smiling, laughing, and even feeling a little nostalgic while watching it."

Adding to that, Apoorva Mehta, Producer, said, "This film is truly special, right from its ensemble cast to Shashank's magical direction. It will be a beautiful experience that will resonate with audiences across generations, and we are thrilled to bring it to theatres this festive season."

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan under the banners of Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is poised to be one of 2025's most-awaited releases. So mark your calendars - this Dussehra, get ready for the grandest celebration of love and family. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari releases in theatres on 2nd October 2025.