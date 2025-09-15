Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Release Time: Here’s When Varun-Janhvi’s Film’s Trailer Will Be Out

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Release Time: Remember when Janhvi Kapoor had collaborated with Varun Dhawan for the first time in Bawaal? While the movie had opened to mixed reviews, Varun and Janhvi's performance was well appreciated and fans have been eagerly waiting for their next collaboration. And now, the wait is set to be over. After all, they have collaborated once again for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in key roles, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is said to be the third installment of the Dulhania franchise. To note, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun's second collaboration with Maniesh Paul after Jug Jugg Jeeyo and their camaraderie is quite popular among fans. Interestingly, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar has managed to create a lot of buzz so far with its peppy numbers. Given the buzz, the makers are finally releasing the trailer of Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari today.

Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Release Date & Time

To note, the much awaited Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer will be releasing on September 15 (Monday) in a grand event in Mumbai. Wondering at what time the trailer will be out? Well, Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer will be releasing after 12:30 pm.

Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari Trailer Release: Where To Watch In HD?

For the uninitiated, Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari trailer will be available to watch in HD format on the official YouTube channel of Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, as the song Bijuria from Sunny Sanksari Ki Tulsi Kumari has emerged as a charbuster, Janhvi Kapoor stated, "Bijuria has always been one of those tracks that makes you want to get up and dance, and bringing it back in this film has been such a fun experience. The new version is a perfect mix that has the old charm with a new freshness that makes it impossible not to groove. Shooting with Varun and the team was an absolute blast. I think this is going to be one of those tracks that people will hold close to their hearts and also dance their hearts out to"