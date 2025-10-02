Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: Is Janhvi-Varun’s Film Entertaining Or Depressing? Check Tweets



Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review: Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in Param Sundari, is back to lead headlines and her fans can't keep calm. After all, the diva is here with her second release of the year. We are talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari which is a romantic comedy. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also features Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra and Akshaye Oberoi. Needless to say, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is produced by Dharma Productions has been one of the movie anticipated releases of the year.

For the uninitiated, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari marks Varun's second collaboration with Janhvi after Bawaal. This isn't all. The movie will also feature Varun sharing the screen with Sanya for the second time. For the uninitiated, Sanya had a cameo in Baby John. Meanwhile, Varun and Maniesh's camaraderie has also been one of the key elements of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari after the duo had won hearts in their previous collaboration Jug Jugg Jeeyo. As Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has finally hit the screens, the social media is abuzz with tweets.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari Review ⭐⭐⭐½ A Family drama with comedy, chaos & a touch of emotion! #VarunDhawan steals the show with his mimicry 🤣 while #JanhviKapoor, #SanyaMalhotra, #RohitSaraf & #ManieshPaul add spark. Entertaining festive watch!" Another user tweeted, #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari

The entire cast deserves high praise @Varun_dvn & @Janhviworlds share

incredible, sparkling chemistry that lights up the screen. Their comedic timing and emotional scenes are executed flawlessly . What a brilliant movie! #ssktk is a pure cinematic delight and an absolute must-watch for everyone looking for a perfect blend of entertainment #mustwatch @DharmaMovies. A special mention must go to #Rohitsaraf & @sanyamalhotra_ who played their roles very well. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️"

A Twitter user also wrote, "#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari Review: Hilarious! Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 #VarunDhawan shines! His #ShahRukhKhan & #SalmanKhan mimicry scene is epic 🤣 #SSKTK is a family drama packed with comedy, love, and chaos, delivering a vital message. #JanhviKapoor & #SanyaMalhotra dazzle, #RohitSaraf plays a mature role, and #ManieshPaul steals the show. The screenplay engages without a dull moment. #ShashankKhaitan scores another hit after #Dulhania films. Catch this festive season gem on the big screen!" Another Twitter user tweeted, "#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐/5 !! A colourful, vibrant entertainer that thrives on drama, emotions, and humour... A family film that delivers laughs and entertainment in the right doses. #SSKTKReview"

Meanwhile, talking about working with Sanya during the trailer launch, Varun stated, "I want to work lots more more with her and I think she's someone who's just like a national talent. Very few of these come through and she's one of them. She's just amazing".