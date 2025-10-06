Superstar rockstar Himesh Reshammiya Jams With Wife Sonia Kapoor On Her Birthday, Creates A Fun-filled Reel

Superstar rockstar Himesh Reshammiya celebrated his wife Sonia Kapoor's birthday in style. The beloved couple made a super-fun reel with the hit machine's iconic blockbuster song, the all-time favourite Aashiqui Mein Teri. The duo treated the audience with the reel, which has now gone viral for the right reasons, creating frenzy among Himesh's fans. Recently, Himesh and Sonia were also spotted at the airport, leaving the town to celebrate Sonia Kapoor's birthday. The duo filmed a video in flight, thanking audiences for the birthday wishes, and it is melting hearts all over the internet.

Meanwhile, Himesh Reshammiya created waves all over with his Cap Mania Tour after the incredible success of Badass Ravi Kumar. After making history with the thunderous success of his shows at Jio Garden in Mumbai and two back-to-back sold-out concerts in Delhi, which attracted a crowd of over 55,000 Gen-Z audience, he has a new treat for his fans! The new lot of his grand shows is to be announced soon - and it's worth the wait!

Recently, Himesh Reshammiya recorded a global milestone by earning a place on Bloomberg's ranking of the world's most influential pop stars, becoming the only Indian artist to be featured on the prestigious list alongside global personalities. Over the years, Himesh Reshammiya has crafted more than 2,000 superhit songs, soaring past an incredible 200 billion views on YouTube. His label, Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, has itself surpassed 25 billion views on the platform, alongside over 12.5 billion audio streams, and enjoys a subscriber base of over 10 million. This makes it the largest music label ever created by an individual artist, with an impressive catalogue of chart-topping tracks under his name.

From acting to singing to producing, when it comes to defining 'superstardom', no one does it better than the OG Himesh Reshammiya.