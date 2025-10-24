Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Slams CBI’s ‘Flimsy’ Closure Report, Promises Court Challenge Soon

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput has expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's closure report, labelling it as an 'eyewash'. They plan to challenge the findings in court, seeking a more thorough investigation into his death.

The family of Sushant Singh Rajput has expressed dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) closure report, labelling it as an "eyewash." They claim the investigation lacks thoroughness and plan to challenge it in court. Sushant was discovered dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. The CBI concluded there was no evidence implicating Rhea Chakraborty or anyone else in abetting his suicide.

According to the CBI's findings, there is no proof that Rhea misappropriated Sushant's assets. The report also mentions that Sushant considered Rhea part of his "family." The Hindustan Times accessed this report, which highlighted that none of the accused were present with Sushant between June 8 and June 14, 2020. During this time, he only communicated with Showik Chakraborty via WhatsApp on June 10.

Family Criticises CBI Report

Sushant's family has criticised the CBI's conclusions as incomplete and misleading. Advocate Varun Singh, representing the family, stated, "This is nothing but an eyewash. If CBI really wanted to come out with the truth, it would have submitted all the supporting case documents including chats, technical records, statements of witnesses, medical records, etc. We will file a protest petition against this closure report, which is based on a shoddy investigation."

The agency's report dismisses allegations of wrongful confinement and financial misconduct. It clarifies that when Rhea and her brother departed from Sushant's home on June 8, they only took personal items like an Apple laptop and a watch gifted by Sushant. The report asserts there is no evidence of any property being wrongfully taken from him.

Legal Proceedings Continue

The investigation by the CBI lasted over four years and involved two cases: one filed by Sushant's father alleging abetment and financial exploitation and another by Rhea against Sushant’s sisters in Mumbai. The agency found that Sushant’s finances were managed by his chartered accountant and lawyer who had complete oversight.

Varun Singh criticised the report as "flimsy," arguing that merely stating funds weren't withdrawn from Sushant’s account isn't sufficient without providing bank statements for verification. The case sparked nationwide outrage and political debates in Bihar and Mumbai.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 20 in a Patna court where the closure report will be reviewed. Meanwhile, Sushant’s family remains committed to pursuing what they believe is overdue justice.