Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Recalls Chilling Call Before His Death, Slams Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Weird’ Poem

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has reignited discussions about his untimely death. In a recent interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, she disclosed that a psychic had forewarned their family months before Sushant's demise, stating he "wouldn't survive after March 2020." These revelations have added another layer to the ongoing debate surrounding the actor's tragic passing.

Shweta recounted a psychic session she attended after her brother's death. The psychic allegedly informed her that someone was deliberately placed in Sushant's life to emotionally destabilise him. "Somehow bhai was rising too fast. I don't know kaisa Bollywood industry hai, kya hai, but they felt that's what I was told by the psychic. To somebody was planted in his life so that he can be broken," she shared.

Psychic Warnings and Family Concerns

In addition to the psychic's warning, Shweta mentioned an unsettling phone call received by her elder sister. The caller claimed that Sushant was under the influence of black magic and wouldn't survive past March. Despite being from a scientifically inclined family, they initially dismissed these claims as superstitions. However, after Sushant's death, Shweta began to reconsider these warnings.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismissed allegations that Rhea Chakraborty threatened or provoked Sushant into taking his own life. Despite this, Shweta continues to question certain aspects of Rhea's behaviour during her relationship with Sushant.

Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram Post

Shweta also expressed concerns over a peculiar poem Rhea posted on Instagram alongside a photo. The poem read, "You are soaring too high and your wings need to be cut." This post seemed strange to Shweta, especially since Sushant had liked it. She revisited Rhea's Instagram after consulting the psychic and found the poem even more unsettling in hindsight.

Reflecting on these events, Shweta tried connecting various incidents leading up to her brother's death. She revisited the psychic's warnings and Rhea's post while contemplating Sushant's final months. "Bhai ke death ke baad I actually went on to see after the psychic told me everything, to see ki sach mein ye kya sach hai," she explained.

Family and Fans Seek Answers

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020, with authorities ruling it as suicide. However, his family and fans continue to seek answers, believing there might be more behind his tragic end. The emotional responses from those close to him highlight the unresolved questions surrounding his death.