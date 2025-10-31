Sushant's Sister Reacts After CBI Gives Clean Chit To Rhea In Actor's Death Case: Haven't Received Answers Yet

The CBI's report on Sushant Singh Rajput's death clears Rhea Chakraborty, yet his family, particularly sister Shweta Singh Kirti, remains uncertain and seeks clarity. Despite the investigation's conclusion, questions persist regarding the circumstances surrounding Sushant's passing.



The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently concluded its investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The agency's closure report cleared Rhea Chakraborty, stating there was no evidence that she illegally confined, threatened, or provoked Sushant to commit suicide. Despite this, the late actor's family has contested these findings.

Shweta Singh Kirti's Reaction

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared her thoughts on the matter during an appearance on Shubhankar Mishra's Unplugged podcast. Speaking in Hindi, she expressed uncertainty about Rhea's involvement. "I haven't received the answers yet," she said. "I don't know what her role was." Shweta mentioned that although Sushant had spoken positively about Rhea to her over the phone, she never interacted with Rhea directly.

Shweta further elaborated on her lack of knowledge regarding the situation. She referred to messages that surfaced about CBD oil being mixed in tea but admitted she was unsure about their significance or who was responsible. This uncertainty leaves her questioning the extent of any involvement.

Rhea Chakraborty had previously been arrested in a drugs case linked to Sushant's death. The case attracted significant media attention and public scrutiny, with many speculating about various aspects of the incident and those involved.

Public Perception and Online Criticism

When asked about the online criticism directed at Rhea and those interviewing her, Shweta reflected on how people perceived Sushant. She noted that fans didn't see him merely as a star but felt a deep connection with him. "He was so pure that everyone felt he was a part of them," she explained, highlighting the strong sense of belonging his admirers felt.

Shweta also discussed how she has been coping with her brother's passing. The loss has been challenging for her and the family as they continue to seek answers and closure regarding his untimely demise.

The CBI's report may have provided some conclusions, but for Sushant's family, questions remain unanswered. They continue to grapple with their loss while navigating public discourse surrounding the case.