Sushmita Sen Praises Sheena Chohan For Her Powerful Debut In Sant Tukaram

Bollywood icon Sushmita Sen, who mentored Sheena Chohan in the early days of her career, recently took to Instagram to shower praise on the actress for her debut Hindi film Sant Tukaram. In a heartfelt post, Sushmita applauded Sheena's work and mentioned , "A brilliant actor and an extraordinary human being Sheena, so proud of you"

After watching the trailer, the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen further penned an emotional saying: "Your ability to have ALWAYS shown gratitude & grace makes me soooooo proud to have the privilege of being YOUR Mentor!!! Thank you for always sharing your journey with me... I may not have responded, but I have witnessed it all with great pride & joy!!! I know you will continue to grow from strength to strength... every success earnestly earned & richly deserved!! Loved the trailer, wanted to see more of you!!! Have shared my pride!!! I love you!!!"

The post has received wide appreciation across social media, with fans and industry members celebrating the heartfelt mentor-to-mentee connection.

Reacting to the message, Sheena said: "I remember when I first came to Mumbai and met Sushmita Sen. I groomed under her while participating in a beauty pageant and stayed with her for over a month. I learned so much about the ethics and business of acting, the importance of competence, skill, and being a good human being. She truly believes in hard work, dedication, and discipline, nurturing talent, manifesting your goals, and always striving to be your best self. She was a huge inspiration at the start of my career."

Sheena, who stars opposite Subodh Bhave in the historical biopic, is being widely praised for her nuanced performance. The heartfelt words from her mentor have only added to the celebratory moment as she carves her space as one of the most promising talents in Indian cinema.