T-Series Announces Release Date Of Its Upcoming Untitled Production No. 'T174’ Slated To Release On THIS Date

By
T-Series Announces Release Date Of T174

Known for backing content-driven cinema, T-Series is now all set to bring audiences a story that will leave them with much to think about. While the details of the film remain under wraps, the date stands reserved for T-Series' next cinematic release, giving cinephiles a reason to mark their calendars well in advance.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Kishan Kumar; lock your dates for the next gripping drama, releasing in cinemas on 20th February 2026.

