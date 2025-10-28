T-Series & Bhushan Kumar Present Naach Meri Naagin - A Power-Packed Collab Featuring Neelkamal, Paradox

T-Series and Bhushan Kumar are back with another chartbuster in the making - Naach Meri Naagin. A truly unique collaboration after a long time, the track brings together the best of music, rap, and performance, making it the ultimate party banger of the season.

The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Neelkamal, with lyrics by Dhiraj Kumar and rap written and performed by Paradox. Lending her powerful voice to the track is Madhumati Bagchi, while the video features an exciting trio - Neelkamal, Paradox, and the dynamic Soundarya Sharma.

With peppy beats, a groovy rap section, and a music video full of energy, Naach Meri Naagin celebrates fun, dance, and carefree vibes.

Soundarya Sharma shared her excitement, "After all the love I received from Laal Pari, it was important for me to present a new avatar to the audience, and I've tried to do that with Naach Meri Naagin. This song is a very peppy dance number, and I've put in a lot of hard work and good days of rehearsals to get it right. Working on this track with T-Series has been a wonderful experience, and I can't wait for people to watch it. We've created something that's full of fun, energy, and entertainment, and I'm excited to share it with everyone. A big thank you to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for their constant support and for always believing in my vision."

Paradox said, "This track really let me play around with my rap. I didn't hold back - just went with the flow and kept it raw and fun. When you listen to Naach Meri Naagin, it's not just about the words; it's about the whole mood it creates. That's what makes it special for me."

Neelkamal added, "For me, Naach Meri Naagin is more than just another project. I got to be involved in the composition, perform in it, and share space with some amazing talents. The energy between us was real, and I think that's what will reach people the moment they watch it. A big thank you to Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for believing in this vision and bringing it to life."

With its thumping beats, catchy rap, and vibrant visuals, Naach Meri Naagin is all set to become the dance anthem everyone will be talking about.

The track is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel and across all streaming platforms.