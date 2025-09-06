Tahira Kashyap’s Directorial Debut Sharmajee Ki Beti Triumphs With Global Honour At Content Asia Awards 2025

Tahira Kashyap has achieved a major milestone with her directorial debut 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', which won the Best Asian Feature Film Award (Gold Belt) at the Content Asia Awards 2025. The film stood out among strong contenders, beating 'Where is the Lie?' and 'Hello, Love, Again', which won Silver and Bronze belts, respectively. This win is a proud moment not just for Tahira but for the Indian film industry as a whole.

Expressing her joy and gratitude, Tahira said,

"I feel deeply honoured that Sharmajee Ki Beti has won Best Asian Feature Film Award at Content Asia Awards, 2025. This recognition is beyond an honour; it's a validation of the stories we want to bring to light. And nothing feels more satisfying than knowing that Sharmajee Ki Beti has reached audiences across Asia - it's truly a proud moment for all of us. The film was a deeply personal journey for me, and I'm filled with gratitude for the audiences who connected with it."

At a time when many films follow predictable formulas filled with glamour and clichés, Tahira's film breaks away from the crowd. Her bold storytelling explores themes of womanhood and real-life struggles, offering a fresh perspective in Hindi cinema. This award celebrates her unique voice and vision in an industry often driven by conventional narratives.

This isn't the first time Sharmajee Ki Beti has been recognised. Earlier, the film won three Silver belt honours at the Exchange 4 Media Awards. It took home awards for Best Film, Best Writer for Tahira Kashyap, and Best Actor for Divya Dutta.

Praised for its relatable storyline, strong performances, and heartfelt message, the film has won both audience admiration and critical acclaim. Tahira's ability to tell honest, impactful stories has cemented her reputation as a filmmaker to watch. Fans and critics alike are now eagerly waiting to see what stories she will bring next to the big screen.