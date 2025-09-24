Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Back Together? THIS Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumors Months After Breakup

Are Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Back Together: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were once considered one of Bollywood's most adored couples. According to reports, the two began dating in 2022. However, rumors of their breakup surfaced in March 2025, with speculation suggesting that differences over marriage were the cause. Tamannaah was reportedly ready to take the next step, while Vijay was not. Amidst the split rumors, both were seen deleting pictures of each other from social media, adding fuel to the speculation.

But recently, something unexpected happened that has led many to believe the two might have reconciled. Let's take a closer look at what unfolded.

Are Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Back Together?

Recently, a video of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma is going viral on social media, where the duo are seen posing together for the paps. The duo was also seen holding each other's hands as they smiled for the cameras. This led many to wonder whether Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are back together after months of breakup.

The video was uploaded by a page named Viral Voice on Instagram with caption, "The two were snapped by paparazzi at a public outing, and despite breakup rumors, their effortless smiles and comfort around each other quickly stole the spotlight...."

Well, the video is claimed to be old. One commented, "Looks like old video" in the comment section.

Recently, Tamannaah was spotted at The Ba***ds of Bollywood grand premiere night. The actress was seen donning a silver sequin dress with curled-up hair. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met each other on the set of Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2.' Meeting each other as professional actors, their friendship later turned into romance. As per the Times of India's report, Tamannaah and Vijay were spotted together celebrating a New Year's party in Goa. They first went on a date 25 days later, after the shooting of Lust Stories 2 wrapped up.