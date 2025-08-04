Tamannaah Bhatia Finally Breaks Silence On If She Ever Dated Virat Kohli: I Feel So...

In a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia addressed persistent romantic rumours involving Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq. She clarified her brief encounters with Kohli and laughed off marriage speculations with Razzaq, discussing the awkwardness of such rumours and the challenges of fame.

In a recent interview, actress Tamannaah Bhatia addressed rumours linking her romantically with cricketers Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq. Known for her diverse roles across Indian cinema, Tamannaah often finds herself amidst such speculations. During a conversation with The Lallantop, she clarified these longstanding rumours.

Tamannaah expressed her dismay over the rumours about her and Virat Kohli. "I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day," she stated. "I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon." This statement was in response to a viral picture from a commercial shoot in the early 2010s that sparked dating rumours.

Addressing Abdul Razzaq Rumours

Another rumour suggested that Tamannaah had secretly married former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq after they were seen together at a jewellery store. Laughing off this claim, she said, "Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The internet is a fun place," adding humorously, "Yaa, according to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq."

She explained that the viral photo was taken during a jewellery store opening they both attended by chance. With folded hands, she playfully apologised to Razzaq, saying, "I'm sorry sir, aapke do-teen bachhe hain… I don't know what your life is!"

The Challenges of Fame

Reflecting on the challenges of fame, Tamannaah admitted feeling awkward when linked with people she barely knows. She shared, "It's very awkward. Jab koi bhi taalluq nahi hota hai aur log bana dete hain." Despite this, she acknowledged that there's little one can do about such situations.

Tamannaah continues to handle these rumours with grace and humour. She understands that people will think what they want and accepts that it's beyond her control. Her approach remains realistic as she navigates through media speculations.