Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Female Friendships In Bollywood With Rasha Thadani & Others

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently gearing up for her upcoming web series 'Do You Wanna Partner', where she stars alongside Diana Penty. The actress will be seen essaying the role of a businesswoman in the project. Ahead of the release, Tamannaah appeared on 'The Right Angle With Sonal Kalra Season 2', produced by Gautam Thakker Films, where she opened up about women, sisterhood, and her take on female friendships in the industry.

When asked about women pulling each other down, Tamannaah gave a candid response "I have very close female friendships. Many of them are from my industry, many of them are my colleagues and many of them are my absolute contemporaries. My logic is simple, if I hate on my contemporary, it's not like their work will come to me. I feel like the entire premise is baseless. Whether you love them or hate them, your life is not gonna change. You will only get what you want and what is meant for you"

She further added that she is currently in a fulfilling phase of her life, saying, "Right now is the best phase of my life. I am meeting many different women, all very strong yet different"

Speaking about her circle of contemporary friends, Tamannaah shared names of colleagues she deeply admires "Right now, I have this really amazing friend circle, it's got Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani, Wamiqa Gabbi. They are absolute industry women and acing it in what they do. We are like one really cool, strong group"

Tamannaah Bhatia is set to surprise audiences in Do You Wanna Partner as a powerful businesswoman. The project marks an important milestone in her journey, with anticipation building around seeing the actress in one of her most impactful roles yet.