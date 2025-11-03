Tamannaah, Jacqueline, And Adnan Sami Set The Stage Ablaze At The Luxury Wedding Musical “Dulha Dulhan Drama"

The highly anticipated "Dulha Dulhan Drama" concluded with resounding success, welcoming over four thousand attendees to a spectacular two-day celebration that seamlessly blended music, glamour, and the grandeur of an Indian destination wedding. Conceptualized as a luxury wedding-themed musical IP, the event brought together 15 top performers and a rich blend of Indian culture, music, and entertainment in its first edition, presenting a lavish showcase of Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet, and Reception celebrations through immersive performances and décor.

The festivities began with lively Karwa Chauth and Mehendi celebrations, leading into a dazzling Sangeet Night hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and Karishma Tanna. The evening witnessed a mesmerizing performance by Jacqueline Fernandez, who set the stage alight with her electrifying rendition of "Yaar Na Mile", along with acts by Gurdeep Mehndi, Sophie Choudry, and DJ Ganesh. Day two featured a joyful Haldi Sundowner in association with Abbloom, with Nikhil (The Tabla Guy) and Raja Dholis, followed by a breathtaking grand finale headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia, who brought the crowd to its feet with her power-packed performance of "Kaavaalaa", and Adnan Sami, whose soulful set added a magical touch to the evening, alongside Rromeo and DJ Yogi. A standout "Dulha Dulhan" drama act by Sanket and his team beautifully encapsulated the spirit of love and togetherness.

Speaking about the concept, Sajid Qureshi, Founder of Fodxpert Ally (OPC) Private Limited and the mind behind "Dulha Dulhan Drama," said, "The idea was to reimagine the energy and emotion of an Indian wedding and bring it to life on a grand entertainment stage. We wanted to celebrate the essence of love, tradition, and joy in a way that connects people from all cultures. Seeing thousands come together and dance, sing, and feel that emotion was incredibly special-it truly felt like one big family celebration."

Following the tremendous success of its debut and second editions, the organizers have announced plans to take "Dulha Dulhan Drama" international, with upcoming editions in Bali, Thailand, and across India. Each destination will feature culturally tailored "Dulha Dulhan" acts and experiences, evolving the concept into a global celebration of Indian culture, music, and entertainment.