Tara & Akash Love Beyond Realms Release Date: Jitesh Thakur-Alankrita Bora Starrer To Release On September 26

Tara & Akash Love Beyond Realms Release Date: This September is going to be extra special as the much talked about movie Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms is finally hitting the theatres. To note, Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms happens to be a romantic drama which is directed by Srinivas Abrol and is co-produced by NFDC under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and Whispers from Eternity Films in association with Switzerland Tourism under the Government of Switzerland.

Interestingly, Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms features former Mr India winner Jitesh Thakur, former Miss Diva finalist Alankrita Bora, and veteran actors Deepti Naval, Amol Palekar, and Brijendra Kala. The movie had premiered at TIFF 2024, had its premiere at IFFI 2024, and also had a special premiere at WAVES Summit a global initiative by our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. While Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms had created waves at the prestigious events, it will now be hitting the screens on September 26 this year.

For the uninitiated, Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms revolves around Tara (played by Alankrita Bora), a lively 22-year-old, decides to go on an adventure to Switzerland alone, despite her parents' concerns. Her decision is influenced by an old romance novel that brought her comfort after her grandmother passed away. On this journey, she encounters Akash (played by Jitesh Thakur), a mysterious young man who is more than he seems. He is a Light being from another realm, unaware of his true mission on Earth. Interestingly, the film has beautifully blended the charm of Swiss cities with India's rich philosophical heritage capturing the essence of both cultures.

As Tara & Akash: Love Beyond Realms is set to make its way to the big screen, it will be interesting to see how the audience resonates with Switzerland's stunning view and the engaging plot of the movie