Tere Ishk Mein: AR Rahman Returns With His Magic In Usey Kehna Song From Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer

The song 'Usey Kehna' from ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ is composed by A R Rahman, featuring heartfelt lyrics and capturing the emotional journey of its characters.



The song "Usey Kehna" from the film 'Tere Ishk Mein' has been released by T-Series and Colour Yellow. Composed by A. R. Rahman, this track adds depth to the film's emotional narrative, continuing the love story that began with the title track. The song features heartfelt lyrics by Irshad Kamil and is sung by Nitesh Aher and Jonita Gandhi, capturing the essence of timeless love.

Emotional Journey in 'Usey Kehna'

The song "Usey Kehna" offers a glimpse into the evolving relationship between Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's characters. It highlights Mukti's emotional journey, deepening the connection between the leads. The visuals are poignant, showcasing moments that resonate with viewers on a personal level.

A. R. Rahman shared his inspiration for "Usey Kehna," stating, "This next song, Usey Kehna, was inspired from when we travelled to Himachal and witnessed the reflection of the mountains in the Ganges. Everything around inspired the creation of the melody, inspiring our teams Aanand L Rai, Irshad Kamil, Himanshu and it evolved into something which is just the bare minimum of just the piano, strings and a newfound voice of Nitesh. I hope people enjoy it and feel the same way we felt creating it."

Director's Perspective on Music

Aanand L Rai expressed his admiration for Rahman's work on this project. He said, "Music is the strongest form of magic… and I've had the privilege to watch the greatest magician create it up close—the one and only A. R. Rahman. Usey Kehna is another gem, straight from our hearts." His words reflect a deep appreciation for Rahman's musical genius.

Producer Bhushan Kumar highlighted how "Usey Kehna" captures unspoken emotions central to 'Tere Ishk Mein'. He remarked that it's a song about enduring love—raw and real—brought to life through Rahman's soulful composition and Kamil's heartfelt lyrics. The track beautifully complements Aanand L Rai's storytelling.

Anticipation Builds for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

The collaboration between Rahman's music, Himanshu Sharma's dialogues, and Aanand L Rai's visuals continues to build excitement for 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Each release promises an enriching cinematic experience filled with soul-stirring music that resonates deeply with audiences.

Produced by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions along with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, 'Tere Ishk Mein' is directed by Aanand L Rai with writing credits to Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav. Starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, this A.R. Rahman musical will be released worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 28th November 2025.

The film promises an unforgettable journey through its music-driven narrative as it explores themes of love that are both universal yet uniquely personal—a testament to its creators' vision brought vividly alive through their combined talents.