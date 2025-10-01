Tere Ishk Mein Teaser X Review: Arijit's Voice & Dhanush's Acting Steals Show, Fans Ask 'Is It Raanjhanaa 2?'

Photo Credit: Source: TSeries Source: TSeries

Tere Ishk Mein Teaser X Review: The wait is finally over! The teaser for Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's highly anticipated film Tere Ishk Mein has just dropped, and it's already sending shivers down spines. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the visionary director behind Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, this film promises a love story unlike any other, intense, unexpected, and deeply captivating.

The haunting dialogue in the teaser has struck a powerful chord with viewers, leaving many with goosebumps. So, what's the buzz all about? Let's dive into how audiences are reacting to the electrifying first glimpse of Tere Ishk Mein.

Tere Ishk Mein Teaser X Review

"Shankar Kare Tere beta ho tujhe bhi pata chale ki ishq me jo mar jate hain wo bhi kisi ke bete hote hain"- is the dialogue from Tere Ishk Mein that has left viewers in goosebumps. Aanand L Rai's direction, A. R. Rahman's music, and Dhanush's acting are expected to bring magic on screen.

After watching the teaser, a user wrote, "Saara #TereIshkMeinTeaser Ek Taraf aur #ArijitSingh Ka Awaaz in the background Ek Taraf!!! " Another asked "is it the part 2 of Raanjhanaa?" Another praised Arijit's voice in the teaser and said, "Release the song asap... Arijit is on fire🔥." "Dhanush is a great actor 🙆🏻‍♀️ he's so good here🔥," tweeted another.

Tere Ishk Mein will be releasing in cinemas on 28th November, 2025. The movie will be released in two languages, Hindi and Tamil. As T-Series released the teaser of the movi, it captioned i, "Ishk karte toh bahut hain, ab #TereIshkMein mitne ki tayyari hai...❤️‍🔥."