Thama First Look Posters: Maddock Films Drops Intriguing Posters Of Ayushmann, Rashmika Mandanna & Others

Dinesh Vijan & Maddock Films are all set to unveil their newest addition to the horror comedy universe with Thama.

Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed. Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka - Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Yakshasan - Andhere ka Badshah. And Paresh Rawal as Mr. Ram Bajaj Goyal - Jo hamesha comedy mein tragedy dhoondhte hain.

The wait is finally over! The World of Thama will be unveiled tomorrow at 11:11 a.m.

Arriving in cinemas this Diwali, Thama promises a bloody love story like never before, blending light, darkness, and chaos in a way only Maddock's horror comedy universe can deliver.