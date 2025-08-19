Thama Teaser: Fans React To Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘BLOODY’ Role, Say 'Tadaka Is The Tadka We Need...'

The teaser of Thama just dropped and the internet can't stop talking about one name Rashmika Mandanna. Stepping into a brand new space with her first ever horror comedy, the actress has left audiences both surprised and thrilled with this striking new avatar. Right from her screen presence to the mystery she brings on, Rashmika has clearly become the standout element of the teaser!

Fans are flooding social media with reactions, hailing her as the "most iconic vampire ever" and raving that she "ate the teaser" with unmatched energy. Some even called her "the tadka we needed in our lives," while others couldn't stop celebrating her as the true Pan India heroine who keeps pushing the bar higher with every role. The buzz only proves how strong her connection with audiences remains across languages and regions.

Some netizens took to their instagram and commented:

"This is exactly what I expect from Rashmika she literally ate the teaser 🔥"

"Not even joking in the entire history of vampires she's the most iconic one ever 🧛‍♀"

"Tadaka is that tadka I needed in my life fr"

"This is why she's called pan India's heroine! Nobody does it like her 😍"

"Rashmika supremacy is real. No one can even touch her right now"

With Thama marking her entry into the horror comedy genre, Rashmika seems all set to own yet another space in cinema. If the teaser is anything to go by, fans believe she's about to deliver a performance that blends charm, thrill and sheer screen power leaving everyone eagerly waiting to see her dominate the big screen once again - as she always has!