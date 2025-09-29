The world of Horror-Comedy unveiled by Maddock Films during the trailer launch of the much-anticipated Diwali release THAMMA now gets its first song, and it hits right where it hurts. 'Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi' sung by the evocative Madhubanti Bagchi and Sachin-Jigar, composed by the hitmaker duo Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by wordsmith Amitabh Bhattacharya, is not just a track. It's a heartbreak anthem. As the first song from the film to be released, it has been mounted on a grand scale and carries a raw, unbridled intensity brought alive by Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana. Rashmika, in a never-before-seen avatar, embodies the voice of every girl after heartbreak, while her fiery chemistry with Ayushmann scorches the screen, adding both pain and allure. With lyrics that cut deep and a dance routine that shifts seamlessly from intense to intoxicating, Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi is an unforgettable experience.

Madhubanti Bagchi, who made a striking entry into the playback scene with the chartbuster Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2, returns with her soulful, powerful vocals for this number. Alongside her, Sachin-Jigar lend their own voices to heighten the emotional pull, creating a song that is both haunting and addictive.

Speaking about lending her voice to the track, Madhubanti Bagchi shared:

"Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi is extraordinary as it marks my reunion with the visionary team that introduced me to my first major Hindi film song. This cinematic universe finds renewed vigor in Thamma, and the composition itself is exquisite. Collaborating with the maestros Sachin-Jigar and Amitabh Sir ensures a musical experience of the highest caliber, one I am confident will resonate deeply with audiences."

Sachin-Jigar echo this excitement and said:

"Composing for Thamma, and in effect for the next chapter of the Horror Comedy Universe that Dinesh Vijan and his team have created, is both creatively challenging and also comfortable. This is a world we have been invested in from the very start, and we know the huge expectations audiences have from its music. Tum Mere Na Huye is haunting, it's a love song, it's a dance number, it's evocative - it's the complete package. Madhubanti's vocals added to Amitabh's words, and the on-screen visuals make this song a definitive one to listen to and to see."

Expressing her excitement, Rashmika Mandanna said:

"Definitely one of the most fun songs I've shot for. The choreography, the music, the beats, the set... everything is just full heart! I hope you all like it & enjoy as much as I did while shooting for it."

Ayushmann Khuranna is gung-ho about entering the Horror-comedy universe with Thamma, and says about the song:

"Dancing with Rashmika on this track has been an absolute joy. She is such a fine dancer - truly expressive and effortless. Watching Rashmika be her true self in Tum Mere Na Huye has been a delight - her energy and grace elevate the track and is something to watch for. This song is one that will grab you and immerse you in the world of Thamma - the costumes, look and feel, and even the composition and lyrics of the song - blend the emotions of Thamma so well to make it an addictive and alluring love number. I can't wait for audiences to experience the chemistry between the two characters."

Set to release this Diwali, THAMMA promises to blend romance, humour, drama, and supernatural suspense in a story of two star-crossed souls who fight for love against all odds. The trailer for the film has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience, and the film is poised to be an extraordinary cinematic experience, expanding the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). With its catchy beats and striking visuals, "Tum Mere Na Huye, Na Sahi" gives audiences a glimpse into the magic, madness, and mystery that THAMMA holds.