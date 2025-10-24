Get Updates
Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Arrested For Sexual Harassment, Released On Bail

Thamma Music Director Sachin Sanghvi Arrested

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Bollywood singer and music composer Sachin Sanghvi has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after promising her a chance in a music album as well as marriage, police said on Friday.

Sanghvi, known for hit songs in 'Stree 2' and 'Bhediya', was arrested on Thursday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, an official said.

He said the complainant, in her 20s, claimed she came in contact with Sanghvi in February 2024, and he had sent her a message on Instagram. The singer-composer allegedly promised her a chance in his music album, and they exchanged phone numbers, the official said.

The woman has alleged Sanghvi called her to his studio, where he proposed marriage, and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, he said. Following a probe, the singer was arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, Aditya Mithe, a lawyer representing the singer, in a statement said, "The allegations in the FIR against my client are absolutely baseless and unsubstantiated." "There is absolutely no merit to the case.

My client's detention by the police was illegal and that is the reason why he was released on bail immediately. We intend to defend all allegations fully and unequivocally," the statement mentioned.

