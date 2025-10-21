Thamma Overseas Review: Ayushmann & Rashmika’s Film Is Entertaining Horror Comedy But The Story Lacks….

Thamma Overseas Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating his return to the big screen this Diwali. After a two-year hiatus, the actor is set to captivate audiences once more. Following the success of Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann will now be seen in Thamma which happens to be a romantic horror comedy. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in the lead and has been one of the most anticipated and talked about releases of 2025.

Thamma's storyline centres around a historian who transforms into a vampire and must confront his dark heritage to thwart a rogue bloodline. This film is the fifth entry in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2. The movie has generated significant anticipation among audiences. This project marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna. The pairing has sparked considerable excitement among fans and industry insiders alike. The unique blend of romance and horror promises an engaging cinematic experience. As Thamma is finally hitting the screens today, checkout the movie's overseas review

Thamma Overseas Review Rating

According to a tweet going viral on social media, Thamma is an entertaining horror comedy but it lacks freshness in the story. The Twitter user gave Thamma a rating of 3.5 stars and wrote, "It's a well made Interesting Horror-comedy drama movie with Entertainment but everything shown in the film, seen Several times in so many films".

Meanwhile, as Thamma has been witnessing comparisons with Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer Lokah, Ayushmann told Bollywood Bubble, "I'm a fan of that film. There's no doubt it's an amazing film - everyone will agree. What I meant to say was that in the Hindi-speaking market - like when I was shooting in Allahabad - Lokah wasn't released there. I really wanted to watch it, but there was no show. I had to come all the way to Mumbai to see it. But I know Thamma will reach places like that, which is why I said what I said".