Thamma Song: Netizens Praise As Rashmika Sizzles Hot In New Song, Says "Rashmika Name Sunke Flower Samje..."

Rashmika Mandanna has set the internet ablaze with her jaw-dropping look in the new song Tum Mere Na Huye from Thamma. Dressed in a fiery metallic red outfit, with her long waves cascading and an aura of sheer dominance, Rashmika looks every bit the pan-India superstar that fans can't stop raving about. That intense gaze, smoky backdrop, and hypnotic screen presence have netizens declaring this as one of her hottest on-screen avatars yet.

Social media is flooded with edits and fan comments, with everyone in agreement that Rashmika is on the brink of her next blockbuster. In just one year, she's about to deliver yet another mega-hit, and the excitement around Thamma is proof of her unstoppable rise. The way Tum Mere Na Huye blends sensuality with grandeur has fans hooked, and Rashmika's aura takes it all to the next level.

Fans are seen tweeting,

"It's @iamRashmika 's day to rule social media today. ❤🔥 So excited for #TumMereNaHuye

The vibe is just perfect. 🔥

#RashmikaMandanna ♨🔥❤"

Another wrote, "🔥 Rashmika Mandanna in full Epic Thamma vibe 🔥 Hot moves, fierce aura, pure OG energy ✨

#RashmikaMandanna #OGActress"

One wrote, "Uff hotness Rashmika Mandanna❤🥵 #RashmikaMandanna"

Fans are also commenting on Instragram,

"Pan indian lady superstar crushmika back 🔥🔥🔥🔥ready 😎 🙌"

"Rashmika name sunke flower samje kya, FIRE hai🔥"

"Hayeee 🔥 its too good yaar i mean already became my favourite song and rushee's dance 💃 is lit 🔥"

But the true madness comes from the fact that this is India's first-ever vampire love story and Rashmika is leading it as the heroine 'Tadaka'. This avatar is unlike anything audiences have seen before, and her power-packed presence has fans going absolutely gaga. Whether it's her look, her screen fire, or the sheer novelty of the role, Rashmika has everyone convinced that Thamma is going to be one of the most talked-about blockbusters of the year.