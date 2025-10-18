Thamma Star Rashmika Mandanna Congratulated On Engagement with Vijay Deverakonda, Her Reaction Wins Hearts

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's engagement has been confirmed, sparking excitement among fans. Rashmika's charming response to congratulations highlights their relationship. The couple is speculated to marry in February next year, while both prepare for new film releases.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been the subject of dating rumours for years. Fans were thrilled when Vijay's team confirmed their secret engagement this month. Observant fans have noticed Rashmika's large diamond ring and Vijay's stylish band whenever they step out. During promotions for Rashmika's new film, Thamma, she was congratulated on her engagement, and her response was delightful.

Rashmika's Reaction to Congratulations

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Rashmika was congratulated, which left her momentarily puzzled. The interviewer clarified he meant her perfume line but hinted at more. Rashmika smiled and replied, "No, no." She added, "Actually there's quite a lot, because there's so many things happening. But I'll take your congratulations on them all."

This charming reaction has won over the internet. One user commented on the viral video, "Look at her reaction kitne awesome yaaarr 😍❤️❤️😂," while another said, "Cutie😂😍😍." A curious fan asked Rashmika why she's hiding it when everyone knows about it.

The On-Screen Chemistry

Rashmika and Vijay have shared the screen in two films: Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Their chemistry has always been evident, leading to much speculation about their off-screen relationship. Despite their strong bond being public knowledge, fans remain curious about how their love story began.

According to rumours, the couple plans to marry in February next year. Fans are eagerly awaiting this union and wish them happiness in their journey together.

Upcoming Projects

Currently, Rashmika is preparing for the release of Thamma, a horror romantic comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This film adds to her diverse portfolio as she continues to captivate audiences with her performances.

The anticipation surrounding Rashmika and Vijay's relationship continues to grow. Their fans are excited about both their professional projects and personal milestones. As they navigate these exciting times, support from their admirers remains unwavering.