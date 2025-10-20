Thamma FIRST Review: Is Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna's Film Better Than Stree 2?

Thamma first review out: Maddock Films is preparing to expand its horror-comedy universe with Thamma, set for a Diwali 2025 release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, marking their first collaboration. This pairing has already generated significant interest among fans eager to see their on-screen chemistry.

Thamma follows in the footsteps of Maddock's previous hits like Stree and Bhediya but introduces a new element with vampires. This fresh take adds a chilling twist to the established horror universe. Initially titled Thama, the film's final name change to Thamma has piqued curiosity about what surprises await viewers.

Thamma First Review: What Critics, X Users Said About Thama?

The anticipation for Thamma is building as it gears up for an October 21 release. An early review shared on social media has already sparked discussions among fans. The reviewer praised the film, stating, "Just Finished Watching Screening #Thamma at PVR Juhu! A mythical love beyond life romance, myth & magic with perfection Directed @AdityaSarpotdar. @ayushmannk, @iamRashmika, @SirPareshRawal & @Nawazuddin_S in stellar form."

With a blend of supernatural thrills and quirky humour, Thamma aims to be a festive treat this Diwali. The movie promises an engaging mix of romance, horror, and comedy with unexpected twists. The story revolves around Betaals (vampires), led by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character Yakshaasan.

Taran Adarsh also shared the first review of the film before its release. He said that the production house delivered another winner, calling the movie a 'cocktail of humour, romance and supernatural.

"Director #AdityaSarpotdar - who impressed with #Munjya - once again hits the right notes... The plot is entirely novel for #Hindi movie audiences, and that is its biggest strength... The film draws inspiration from #Indian folklore, and the narrative remains engaging throughout - keeping you hooked, entertained, and guessing right until the finale (sic)," the Bollywood critic tweeted.

Plot and Cast Details of Thamma

Thamma features an impressive cast including Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal and Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka. Together, they challenge Yakshaasan's dark rule over the Betaals. Their alliance forms the emotional core of the narrative, blending humour, action, and romance.

The film raises suspenseful questions: Can Alok and Tadaka defeat Yakshaasan and bring peace? Or will his army of Betaals continue their reign? This gripping supernatural saga promises to keep audiences on edge with its thrilling storyline.

As excitement builds for Thamma's release, fans eagerly await this new chapter in Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. With its intriguing plot and star-studded cast, Thamma is set to captivate audiences this festive season.