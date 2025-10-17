Thamma Ticket Booking: How To Book Thama Tickets On BookMyShow, Paytm Or District? Release Date & Other DEETS

Thamma Ticket Booking: The excitement in Bollywood's horror-comedy universe is building up again as Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films gear up for their next big project, Thamma. Scheduled for a Diwali 2025 release, the film marks a new chapter in the popular supernatural franchise that has previously delivered hits like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma introduces a fresh on-screen duo - Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna - who are teaming up for the first time. The film adds an exciting new element to Maddock's horror-comedy universe by diving into the mysterious world of vampires, a theme that has fans buzzing with curiosity.

Originally titled Thama, the film's name was recently changed to Thamma, adding to the intrigue and online chatter. With a unique concept, star-studded cast, and a Diwali release slot, Thamma is expected to bring a thrilling twist to Maddock's expanding horror-comedy saga.

THAMMA RELEASE DATE, ADVANCE BOOKING, AND CAST DETAILS

Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, is set to hit theatres on October 21, 2025, promising a perfect Diwali treat for movie lovers. Described as a "bloody love story," this Maddock Films production blends romance, horror, and comedy into a thrilling cinematic experience.

The film takes viewers deep into the supernatural world of Betaals (vampires), where darkness and danger rule under the reign of the powerful vampire king Yakshaasan, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His terrifying control over the realm sets the tone for an epic showdown filled with mystery and menace.

Rashmika Mandanna steps into the role of Tadaka, a fearless warrior who teams up with Ayushmann Khurrana's character, Alok Goyal, to battle the vampire army. Their unexpected alliance leads to a gripping mix of action, dark humor, and emotional depth, as they fight to end Yakshaasan's bloodthirsty empire.

As the countdown to its release begins, the big question remains - will Alok and Tadaka be able to defeat the mighty Yakshaasan, or will the Betaals continue to rule the night? Thamma is all set to hit theaters on October 21, which coincides with the Diwali celebrations. The makers have already opened advance bookings.

HOW TO BOOK THAMMA TICKETS ON BOOKMYSHOW?

Step 1: Download the App

Head to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, search for BookMyShow, and install the app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Set Your Location

Open the app and select your city or state to see a list of theaters and showtimes available near you.

Step 3: Find the Movie

In the search bar, type Thamma and choose your preferred language and format. Tap on 'Book Tickets.'

Step 4: Choose Show Details

Select your date, cinema, and showtime, then pick your seats using the seating layout provided.

Step 5: Complete the Payment

Tap on 'Pay,' agree to the terms and conditions, and make your payment securely using your preferred method - debit/credit card, UPI, or wallet.

Step 6: Get Your E-Ticket

Once the booking is confirmed, your e-ticket will appear in the app. Save it or take a screenshot, and arrive at the theatre on time to enjoy Thamma!

HOW TO BOOK THAMMA TICKETS ON PAYTM SHOW?

Step 1: Install & Log In

Download the Paytm app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and log in using your mobile number and OTP.

Step 2: Go to Movie Tickets

On the home screen, tap on 'Ticket Book' and select the 'Movie Tickets' option.

Step 3: Search for Thamma

Enter your city to view nearby cinemas, then type Thamma in the search bar to find available shows.

Step 4: Select Show Details

Choose your date, theater, and showtime, then select the number of seats you want.

Step 5: Complete the Payment

Tap 'Pay,' agree to the terms and conditions, and finish your payment securely using UPI, debit/credit card, Paytm Wallet, or net banking.

Step 6: Save Your E-Ticket

Once your booking is confirmed, your e-ticket will appear in the app and via SMS or email. Save it and arrive at the theater on time to enjoy Thamma!

HOW TO BOOK THAMMA TICKETS ON DISTRICT?

Step 1: Install & Sign In

Download the District app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and log in using your mobile number and OTP verification.

Step 2: Open the Movies Section

On the home screen, tap on 'Movies' and look for Thamma under the 'Now Showing' list.

Step 3: Select Show Details

Choose your preferred date, cinema, showtime, and the number of seats you want to book.

Step 4: Confirm & Make Payment

Tap 'Pay,' accept the terms and conditions, and securely complete your payment using your preferred method - UPI, card, wallet, or net banking.

Step 5: Save Your E-Ticket

After successful payment, your e-ticket will appear in the app. Save it or take a screenshot, and head to the theater on time to enjoy Thamma!