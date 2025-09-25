Thamma Trailer Release Date, Timings: When Will Trailer Of Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika’s Film Be Out? UPDATE

Thamma Trailer Release Date And Timings: Bollywood fans, get ready! One of the most anticipated films of 2025, Thamma, is set to hit theaters on Diwali. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the romantic horror-comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Thamma is the next chapter in Maddock's growing horror-comedy universe, following the massive success of Stree, Munjya, Bhedjiya, and Stree 2. Since the announcement, fans have eagerly awaited updates as it revolves around Vampires. The film is expected to raise the bar even higher, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

THAMMA TRAILER RELEASE DATE, TIMINGS: SHRADDHA KAPOOR TO UNVEIL THE TRAILER?

The excitement is building as Shraddha Kapoor, the star of Stree, is all set to join Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films for a special 'Thammakedaar' event tomorrow (September 26) at Bandra Fort, Amphitheater in Mumbai.

Fans can mark their calendars for September 26 at 5 PM, when Shraddha is expected to reveal something big for the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, probably the trailer. The buzz around the event promises a spectacular surprise. As the Maddock team teases, "Stree aa rahi hain aur apne saath ek bada THAMMAKA la rahi hain," fans are eager to see what the star and the team have in store.

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

THAMMA THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE: HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE FILM

This event comes ahead of the worldwide release of Thamma, Maddock Films' upcoming horror-comedy, which is being billed as the universe's first bloody love story. With the film storming into cinemas this Diwali, the event is set to build anticipation and excitement for fans of the Maddock franchise.

For those unaware, Thamma is confirmed to hit the theatres next month, on October 21.

Keep watching this space for more updates!