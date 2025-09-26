Thamma Trailer X Review: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor's Cameo In Ayushmann-Rashmika's Horror Thriller?

Thamma Trailer X Review: The much-awaited trailer of Thama was unveiled today at a vibrant event in Mumbai, drawing a buzz of excitement from Bollywood insiders and fans alike. Featuring the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, the teaser offers a glimpse into a chilling new chapter within the evolving horror universe. The launch event perfectly captured the film's eerie and thrilling vibe, setting high expectations for its upcoming release. With its intriguing storyline and strong cast, Thama is already sparking curiosity and anticipation among audiences.

Thamma trailer launch event is held at Bandra Fort on Friday, September 26, 2025. Generally, the trailer launch event is open for media and film team members. However, this time the trailer launch event was opened to the public too. The tickets for Thamma trailer was made available on BookMyShow. Surprisingly, the tickets to Thamma trailer launch event sold out within minutes. Let us take a look at how fans are reacting after watching the much-awaited horror movie's trailer:

Thamma Trailer X Review

Maddock Film releases trailer after much-wait with caption, "A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali!" After watching Ayushmann's look in the trailer, a user commented, "Varun Dhawan's Cameo In #Thamma." Another praised, VARUN DHAWAN AS BHEDIYA IN THAMMA 🔥🔥🔥. Can't wait for Bhediya vs Vampire #ThammaTrailer." After watching the trailer of the upcoming horror thriller drama, one tweeted, Varun Dhawan as Bhediya & Sathyaraj as Elvis Karim Prabhakar ( Munjya ) in #ThammaTrailer. Means we are definitely getting #ShraddhaKapoor cameo as a surprise in Thamma."

It is speculated that Thamma will have Varun Dhawan's cameo as bhediya and Shraddha Kapoor's cameo as Stree. Maddock Horror Universe promises excitement in every department, be it VFX, colour, cinematography, or storyline. The trailer includes several nostalgic references that are sure to resonate with fans, such as the iconic "Lappu sa Sachin" line and the memorable "Dam un gurr" callback.

Thamma will be released in theaters on October 21, 2025.

Watch Thamma trailer here: