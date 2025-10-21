Thamma X Review: Is Ayushmann & Rashmika’s Film A Diwali Dhama Or A Fuski Bomb? Check Out The Tweets

Thamma X Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have collaborated for the first time for Thamma and the audience can't keep calm about it. Touted to be a romantic horror comedy, Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and the story is penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thamma also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in the lead. Needless to say, Thamma has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Interestingly, Thamma happens to be the fifth installment of the much popular Maddock Horror Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. Thamma is a captivating tale about a historian who becomes a vampire. This transformation forces the protagonist to accept their new identity. The story unfolds as they confront a rebellious bloodline, posing a significant threat. The narrative explores themes of identity, legacy, and the struggle between past and present. Interestingly, as Ayushmann is hitting the big screen after two years, here's what the audience has to say about Thamma

Thamma Twitter Review

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, "#Thamma Monstrous ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Deserve 4 star. The core is - storyline. 1st half is slow yet deeply connected and will take u back to those dadi ki kahani days. But brace yourself. 2nd half hits hard with spine chilling twists, unexpected turns and a mind-blowing cameo action entry".

Meanwhile, talking about Thamma, Rashmika told Variety, "When I heard 'Thamma' the first time, I knew I had to be part of this universe. These are such rooted characters in our Indian culture, but at the same time they have such swag. There are no references - you're creating these characters in your mind and completely surrendering to your team. I'm as surprised by the outcome as the audience will be"