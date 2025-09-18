The Bads Of Bollywood Premiere: Ananya's Body Tan Sparks Troll Fest; Netizens Say, 'Maldives Body Manali Face'

Photo Credit: Instagram/@filmibeatofficial, @varindertchawla, @netflix_in

Ananya Panday At The Bads Of Bollywood Premiere: Style, sass and starpower... the premiere for Aryan Khan's much-awaited Netflix series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (The Bads Of Bollywood) was nothing less than a star-studded event. Photos and videos from the The Bads Of Bollywood screening. which was held at the iconic NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) last night, are still dominating our Instagram feeds. From A-listers, close industry friends, to rising Gen-Z icons, almost the entire Bollywood industry came together to support Aryan's directorial leap.

Aryan's childhood friend and Suhana Khan's bestie, Ananya Panday, also showed up in style to lend her support. But the 'Tu Meri Main tera Main Tera Tu Meri' actress got brutally trolled by the netizens over her appearance.

All of them put their best fashion foot forward and set the red carpet on fire. Ananya Panday, who had admitted having a crush on Aryan while growing up on Coffee With Karan Season 7, slipped into a shimmery champagne color body-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit, flaunting her curves perfectly.

Check out the video below:

Ananya Panday set the red carpet at The Bads Of Bollywood premiere on fire with her backless dress. However, the actor sparked a wave of online trolling over her body tan.

Reacting to the videos, going viral on the internet, one of the users commented, "Okay the makeup on face and on body are literally 5 shades different", while another user wrote, "Her face and body is giving "Chirag tale andhera" vibes 😭😭". "Maldives body, Manali face," one of the comments read.

Meanwhile, another user joked, "the summer I put too much bronzer", while another one referred to one of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. episodes and replied, "Is this a real tan from her vacation or a Mississippi tan?"

For those unversed, the actress recently came back from her exotic beach vacation in the Maldives.

The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba***ds Of Bollywood) Release Time Today On Netflix

Set up your alarms! All the episdoes of The Bads Of Bollywood, episodes 1-7, scheduled to be dropped today on Netflix at 12:30 pm sharp.