The Battle Of Shatrughat’ Brings Blood, Honor, And Destiny To The Screen

The wait is finally over! The epic war drama, The Battle of Shatrughat, has been officially announced. Directed by Shahid Kazmi and beautifully written by Sajad Khaki and Shahid Kazmi, the film stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Aarushi Nishank, and Siddharth Nigam, promising plenty of drama, valor, and spectacle.

Gurmeet Choudhary recently shared a striking poster on social media, and fans went wild. Everyone is eager to know more about this ambitious project.

The movie also features a powerful supporting cast, including Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab. With Shahid Kazmi at the helm and production by PY Media, Hill Crest Motions, and Shahid Kazmi Films, this project is set to be a cinematic experience that brings a historic war to life.

Adding to the film's grandeur, the costume and styling is helmed by Darshan Bhagwandasas Kamwal, ensuring authentic period detailing and a majestic visual aesthetic.

The Battle of Shatrughat is currently on floors.