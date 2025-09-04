Get Updates
The Battle of Shatrughat Poster Out: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary Hints At A Grand Period Drama On Social Media

By
The Battle of Shatrughat Poster Out Actor Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has set social media abuzz after unveiling a mysterious striking poster titled The Battle of Shatrughat. The poster teases the arrival of an epic war or period drama, sparking speculation about his return to the genre in which fans have loved him before.

While the makers' names find a mention in the poster, other details-including whether it's a film or a series, the cast, and plot-are being closely guarded. The mysterious announcement has already stirred excitement, with fans eager to see Gurmeet don a larger-than-life costume avatar once again.

Whether The Battle of Shatrughat turns out to be a big-screen spectacle or a grand series, Gurmeet's surprise reveal has certainly set the stage for something massive.

X